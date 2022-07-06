White House speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife, responds to WNBA star’s letter

U.S. WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 1. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images/TNS