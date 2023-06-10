Arcangelo, with Javier Castellano up, is shown after winning the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on Saturday in Elmont. Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS

History was made Saturday night at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Jena Antonucci became the first woman to train the winner of a Triple Crown race as Arcangelo held on in the stretch to win the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at 1.5 miles on the dirt track.

Tribune Wire

