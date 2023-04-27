Gabel

BOSTON — Former Clarkson University women’s hockey player Loren Gabel won two major Premier Hockey Federation awards Thursday when she was named the league’s Most Valuable Player and the league’s Outstanding Player.

She also was named the Newcomer of the Year last month.

