BOSTON — Former Clarkson University women’s hockey player Loren Gabel won two major Premier Hockey Federation awards Thursday when she was named the league’s Most Valuable Player and the league’s Outstanding Player.
She also was named the Newcomer of the Year last month.
The Most Valuable Player was selected by media members and the Outstanding Player was voted by the PHF’s players.
Gabel, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award at Clarkson in 2019, joined the PHF this season after playing in the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association from 2020-22.
She signed a two-year contract with the Boston Pride and was reunited with former Clarkson linemate Elizabeth Giguere, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2020.
Gabel became the first PHF player to win the offensive triple crown, finishing her first season with 40 points in 22 games, including 20 goals and 20 assists.
Gabel added to an impressive rookie season by winning the Most Valuable Player Award at the PHF All-Star Game in February and helped the Pride post the best regular-season record in the PHF.
Gabel, who is 25 and from Kitchener, Ontario, signed a two-year contract with the Pride before last season.
Giguere, who played on a line with Gabel for most of the season, scored six goals with 16 assists in 22 games in her rookie season.
