Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier was one of four pitchers who no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies in Wednesday’s Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Houston won, 5-0. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined on the third no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Astros to a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Houston leveled the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.

