The Yankees’ Aaron Judge ounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Pirates during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third American League player to hit 60 homers in a season, reaching the milestone on Tuesday in New York against Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe.

Judge hit a solo shot in the ninth inning to cut the Yankees’ deficit to 8-5. He had gone hitless in his first three at-bats on the night. Four batters later, Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam to give New York a stunning 9-8 win.

FieldLevelMedia

