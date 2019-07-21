German Marquez pitched seven sharp innings, Charlie Blackmon with 4-for-5 with a leadoff home run and the Colorado Rockies broke a six-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory at the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Marquez (9-5) allowed only three hits, including solo homers to former Rockies DJ LeMahieu and Mike Tauchman. Marquez gave up two runs, struck out five and walked two in a 95-pitch outing six days after allowing 11 runs in 1 1/3 innings in a 19-2 loss to San Francisco.
Colorado won for just the third time in its last 16 games.
Blackmon homered into the Yankees bullpen beyond the right-center field fence on the second pitch from James Paxton (5-5). It was his 36th career leadoff homer, breaking a tie with Bobby Bonds for ninth all-time.
Blackmon, who entered the game with nine hits in 51 at-bats over his previous 13 contests, added singles in the third and fourth and scored before getting a double in the eighth for his fifth four-hit game of the season. He scored three runs.
Chris Iannetta scored Colorado’s final run on a passed ball by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the eighth.
Paxton turned in his second-shortest non-injury start of the season, allowing seven runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.
The Rockies took command with a four-run third with the help of a fielding error by Yankees first baseman Luke Voit on a sacrifice bunt by Tony Wolters.
After Blackmon’s second hit loaded the bases, Nolan Arenado snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run double down the left-field line. David Dahl’s single made it 5-1.
The Yankees, whose five-game winning streak was snapped, went 7-3 on their homestand.
Blackmon became the third player in team history to get four hits against the Yankees, joining Juan Pierre (2002) and Carlos Gonzalez (2016).
GIANTS 3, METS 2 (12)
The Giants worked their extra-inning magic on the visiting Mets once again, getting a walk-off, opposite-field home run from Mike Yastrzemski in the bottom of the 12th for a win.
The win was the Giants’ third in the four-game series, all in extra innings. They prevailed 3-2 in 16 innings and 1-0 in 10 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, before getting overpowered 11-4 on Saturday.
Yastrzemski’s homer, his ninth in 48 games with the Giants, came off the sixth Mets’ pitcher, Robert Gsellman (1-2), on a full-count pitch with one out. The left-handed hitter sent a high fly just a row or two deep into the left field bleachers.
Trevor Gott (6-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless top of the 12th, capping a run of six relievers who held the Mets to two hits over the final seven innings.
For the third time in the low-scoring series, neither starting pitcher got a decision after both pitched well.
Giants left-hander Conner Menez went five innings in his major league debut, allowing two runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out six.
Both runs off Menez came in the form of solo home runs in the second inning by the Mets’ Michael Conforto, his 18th, and Amed Rosario, his 11th.
A second Giant playing in his first major league game, third baseman Zach Green, had an even splashier debut, contributing a single to his team’s first run in the second inning before ripping an RBI double that scored Buster Posey with the game-tying tally in the fourth.
That’s all the Giants got off Mets starter Steven Matz in his six innings, during which he allowed six hits and a walk. He struck out six.
