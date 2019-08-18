NEW YORK — For six innings, the most powerful offense in baseball was quiet. A burst in the final three innings brought life to Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but it was not enough in an 8-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians.
The Yankee bats were all but silent for six innings, striking out 11 times in that span and threatening to be shut out for the first time since June 2018. A two-run home run by DJ LeMahieu changed that, tying the current Yankees with the 2000-01 Cincinnati Reds for the third-longest streak without getting shut out at 208 consecutive games.
In the ninth inning, trailing 8-2, the Yankees came alive. Gleyber Torres was hit by the first pitch he saw and moved to third base on a one-out single by Mike Tauchman. LeMahieu’s RBI single scored Torres to make it 8-3. Aaron Judge followed with a double, scoring Tauchman and putting the potential tying run on deck. That was as close as the Yankees got as Brad Hand settled down for the final two outs to close it out.
CC Sabathia, who was activated from the injured list before the game, lasted just three innings in his shortest start this season. Sabathia allowed four runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five. Sabathia’s earned run average grew to 5.01, the highest it has been in over two years.
Sabathia avoided danger in the first inning, allowing a single to Oscar Mercado. Mercado stole second base and reached third on a throwing error by Gary Sanchez. Yet, a ground ball by Carlos Santana went to third baseman Gio Urshela, who fired home to get Mercado out for the second out of the inning.
An inning later, a throw home from a ground ball in the infield was not as successful as Greg Allen’s ground ball to shortstop Didi Gregorius resulted in a fielder’s choice that scored Franmil Reyes for the game’s first run. The next batter was third baseman Mike Freeman, who hit a three-run home run to right center field for a 4-0 Indians lead.
The Indians scored in every even numbered inning, adding runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the eighth, Mercado hit a two-run home run to left field to put the game out of reach. Mercado ended the day with three hits and a walk, including his 10th home run, three RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Sabathia had trouble all afternoon, walking the bases loaded after surrendering four runs in the second inning. Sabathia would, however, strike out the final four batters he faced.
After a possible playoff preview with Cleveland, the Yankees head to the west coast for a nine-game road trip that includes two more important series in California. The first is against the Oakland Athletics, who are threatening in the American League Wild Card race. Following that is a series in Los Angeles and a possible World Series preview against the Dodgers.
