Gio Urshela accounted for three runs, Masahiro Tanaka pitched six innings of two-run ball and the New York Yankees recorded a 4-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.
The Yankees improved to 12-0-1 in their past 13 series at home since dropping two of three to the Chicago White Sox from April 12-14.
New York also scored a run for the 173rd straight game, one shy of matching the 1992-93 Philadelphia Phillies for the fourth-longest streak without being shut out in baseball history.
Urshela helped the Yankees win for the 18th time in 23 games, producing a two-run single in the second off Marcus Stroman (5-10) and scoring the tie-breaking run on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Mike Tauchman homered in the seventh while Aaron Judge reached base three times as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays for the 16th time in the past 22 meetings despite making three errors.
Randal Grichuk and Eric Sogard homered for the Blue Jays, who were held under three runs for the fifth time in six games.
Tanaka (6-5) won his third straight decision, surrendering four hits.
Mets 6, Marlins 2
Two of the New York Mets' All-Stars led the struggling Mets to their first road series win since early April with a win over the Miami Marlins.
Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (5-7) held the Marlins to a run on six hits with six strikeouts in five innings, and Jeff McNeil, the NL’s batting average leader, homered on the first pitch of the game and delivered an important outfield assist for New York.
Robinson Cano added his second home run in as many days, a solo shot in the seventh, and went 4-for-5 to raise his batting average to .251.
The Mets tagged Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (4-9) for four runs on nine hits in six innings in Alcantara's first start since appearing in the All-Star Game.
The Mets loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning and scored two runs. Former Marlin Adeiny Hechavarria's ground out drove in Cano, and Michael Conforto beat out a ground ball to Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro to score Todd Frazier.
New York led 1-0 after one pitch when McNeil homered to right field. The Mets were inches away from a second run in the inning, but Curtis Granderson robbed Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso of a home run with a catch at the left field fence.
Alonso drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth for his 69th RBI of the season.
