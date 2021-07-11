Jose Altuve crushed a walk-off three-run home run and the Houston Astros scored six runs in the ninth inning to complete a stunning 8-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday.
Altuve drove home Abraham Toro and pinch-runner Myles Straw with his 20th home run, capping an unexpected comeback that started against Yankees right-hander Domingo German and ended with right-hander Chad Green (3-5) allowing the decisive blast.
Houston trailed 7-2 before Chas McCormick started the rally with a two-run double off German that scored Yuli Gurriel and Kyle Tucker. Toro followed with an RBI double and one out later, Altuve hit his stunning blast over the wall in left.
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez broke open a close game with his 15th homer, a 370-foot shot to left field off Astros reliever Blake Taylor that extended the lead to 7-2 in the eighth. Taylor walked DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge in succession before leaving an 0-2 fastball over the heart of the plate to Sanchez.
Free passes proved costly for Astros pitching. Sanchez walked and scored in the third when Gleyber Torres reached on a fielding error by Astros shortstop Robel Garcia. Torres earned a two-out walk in the seventh, stole second base and scored when Gio Urshela added an RBI single off Bryan Abreu. Three more Yankees walked in the eighth following the Sanchez homer.
Houston pitchers issued a club-record 14 walks. Left-hander Framber Valdez walked a season-high six batters over four-plus innings, including Luke Voit in the fifth to push Giancarlo Stanton into scoring position ahead of Torres' RBI single that lifted the Yankees to a 3-1 lead.
Taylor walked four batters while allowing three runs, one hit and recording one out in the eighth. Ralph Garza Jr. (1-2) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings.
Tim Locastro smacked his second home run of the season leading off the fourth against Valdez.
Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon, a product of The Woodlands High School north of Houston, allowed two homers and walked two while striking out four over six innings. Martin Maldonado and Tucker both homered to right, with Maldonado socking his sixth home run leading off the third to knot the score at 1-1. Tucker mashed his 15th homer to slice the deficit to 3-2 with two outs in the sixth.
PIRATES 6, METS 5
Wilmer Difo and John Nogowski delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to a win against the New York Mets in the finale of their four-game series.
Nogowski collected the tying hit and Difo had the go-ahead hit off Edwin Diaz (3-3) after two were out to help the Pirates earn a split of the series.
Rodolfo Castro homered twice, Michael Perez also went deep, and Difo and Adam Frazier each had three hits for the Pirates.
Pirates starter Chase De Jong allowed five runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.
David Bednar (2-1) threw a scoreless eighth for Pittsburgh and Richard Rodriguez pitched the ninth for his 12th save.
Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto hit first-inning home runs to give the Mets an early 5-0 lead.
Mets left-hander Aaron Loup made his first major league start after 436 relief appearances spread over 10 years and he threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
De Jong gave up a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo in the first inning; followed by a two-run homer to right field by Lindor, his 11th of the season.
Both hits came on 2-2 counts.
De Jong then walked two of the next three batters, bringing Conforto to the plate and he sent the ball over the center-field fence for a three-run homer and 5-0 lead.
Jerad Eickhoff pitched a scoreless third and fourth for the Mets, but surrendered back-to-back one-out home runs to Castro and Perez in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 5-2.
Castro came up with a runner aboard in the sixth inning and went deep again to trim the lead to 5-4.
The Pirates had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth, but Diaz struck out Perez and Chris Stratton to escape the jam.
