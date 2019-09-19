Domingo German, one of the New York Yankees’ top starting pitchers this season, was placed on administrative leave Thursday under the domestic violence policy of MLB and the players’ union, the league office announced.
MLB did not detail the circumstances that had led to the investigation but said in a statement that it had started one and would not comment further until it was complete.
German, 27, has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent starters this season, with an 18-4 record and a 4.03 ERA in 27 appearances. The announcement came less than 24 hours after German pitched, out of the bullpen, for the Yankees on Wednesday night. He was expected to be a part of the Yankees’ postseason roster, but his immediate future with the team is now unclear.
Under the policy, German will be on leave for seven days, though that period can be extended by MLB. The Yankees have nine games left in their regular season.
The Yankees acknowledged German’s placement on administrative leave, which means the pitcher still receives pay but cannot play. “We fully support all measures being undertaken by the commissioner’s office pursuant to the policy on domestic violence,” the team said in a statement. “We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.”
German, who was born in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, was signed by the Miami Marlins in 2009 and joined the Yankees via a trade in 2014. He made his major league debut in 2017 as a reliever and became a starter for the 2018 season.
