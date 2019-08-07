The Amsterdam Mohawks topped the Adirondack Trail Blazers 10-4 Wednesday night to earn their fifth Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League title.
After winning 9-4 in game one on Tuesday, Amsterdam continued to power its way past Adirondack in the series clincher. The Mohawks led the league in runs scored this year with 353.
Max Costes claimed Championsip Series Most Valuable Player honors after going 5-for-7 in the series with five runs batted in. He was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in the Mohawks’ series clincher Wednesday night.
