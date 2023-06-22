AMSTERDAM — The Amsterdam Mohawks continued their dominance of Watertown on Thursday night, cooling off the Rapids.
Jalen DeBose connected on a grand slam in the third inning as the Mohawks cruised to an 11-1 victory over the Rapids in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Shuttleworth Park.
Jaxon West hit a three-run homer in the third for Amsterdam, which built an 8-0 lead through the three innings in a game shortened to eight innings because of a mercy rule.
The Mohawks (16-1), which leads the East Division and has forged the best record in the league, have won all four meetings against Watertown (6-10) this season.
Three pitchers combined to limit the Rapids to two hits, with starter Dylan Reid picking up the win.
Also for Amsterdam, Zach Eldred doubled twice, Luke Longo doubled and singled and Bruer Webster singled twice.
Nick Mazzotta doubled and scored a groundout by David McCann in the fourth to account for Watertown’s lone run.
Starting pitcher Mike Flyzik was dealt the loss for the Rapids as he allowed eight runs on seven hits in three innings. He struck out one and walked none in his first start of the year on the mound.
Watertown was defeated after winning its previous two games, both at home — 6-5 against Mohawk Valley on Tuesday and 7-5 versus Boonville on Wednesday — the first time they’ve won back-to-back games this season.
The Rapids host Boonville at 6:30 tonight at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. After an off day Saturday, Watertown will host Mohawk Valley at 5 p.m. Sunday and will host Utica at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
