AMSTERDAM — Utah products Bruer Webster and Cam Gurney each drove in three runs as the Amsterdam Mohawks overcame a slow start for an 18-8 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory over the Watertown Rapids in seven innings Friday night at Shuttleworth Park.
Gage Miller and Jared Johnson of Brown each recorded three hits for league-leading Amsterdam (21-1), which has won 12 straight games. Von Baker of Cornell picked up the pitching win for the Mohawks, whose long-time manager Keith Griffin gained his 500th coaching victory with the club.
