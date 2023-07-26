LITTLE FALLS — The Watertown Rapids continued a strong start to the final week of their regular season by recording a road win against the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on Wednesday night.
Cory Arthur pitched eight-strong innings and David McCann went 2-for-2, including a double, and drove in two runs as the Rapids topped the DiamondDawgs, 4-2, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Veterans Memorial Park.
Arthur allowed two runs on five hits, with only one of the runs earned, striking out five while walking two to record the win for Watertown (15-28). Maverick King then pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish off the win.
Jax Miller also doubled and singled for the Rapids and Terence Moynihan and Jacob Parker each singled twice.
Sam Miller doubled and singled and Mark Darakjy totaled a pair of singles for Mohawk Valley (25-17).
The Rapids, who also defeated Oneonta on Tuesday night, have three games remaining in their regular season, including home games against Amsterdam and Utica today and Friday, with both games 6:30 p.m. starts at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Tonight’s game is Watertown Daily Times Night.
On Tuesday night, winning pitcher Ryan Peters backed Watertown to a 5-1 win against the Oneonta Outlaws in a league game at the Fairgrounds.
Peters, a Watertown graduate, fired six innings, allowing the lone run on seven hits while striking out seven and walking only one. With the win, Peters improved to 5-1 on the season for the Rapids.
Teck Nash then pitched three scoreless innings to finish the game.
Offensively, Malachi Flaherty doubled, singled and drove in a run for Watertown, Gaetan Grandelli tripled and singled and Corey Roberts totaled a pair of singles and knocked in a run.
Connor Roche singled twice to pace Oneonta.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.