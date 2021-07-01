AUBURN — After rallying to tie the score with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Auburn Doubledays went on to edge the Watertown Rapids, 5-4, in 10 innings Thursday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Falcon Park.
The Rapids (7-16) have lost eight games in a row, including a 12-4 home loss to the Doubledays on Wednesday.
Watertown had taken a 4-3 lead in the ninth as Thomas McCaffery doubled and scored on Matt Tobin’s single.
Watertown led 2-1 on a two-run double by Brenden Williams in the second inning and led 3-1 on an RBI single from Ryan Strollo in the fifth.
Tobin finished with two hits and Christian Layne and Dylan Perry each doubled.
The Rapids return to host Utica at 6:30 p.m. today at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds before playing at Utica on Saturday.
