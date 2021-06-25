COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
AUBURN — Pierce Hendershot doubled twice and Griffin O’Ferrall doubled, singled and drove in a run to pace the Auburn Doubledays to a 6-3 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Falcon Park.
Winning pitcher Dan Johnson and two relievers combined to limit the Rapids to six hits.
Matt Tobin accounted for all three runs for Watertown (7-11), which has lost three straight games, including an 8-5 home loss to Auburn (9-6) on Thursday. Tobin slugged a two-run home run in the sixth inning and walked with the bases loaded in the third.
Dylan Perry doubled and singled for the Rapids and Tony Santa Maria singled twice.
Starting pitcher Matthew Haines took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Watertown will host Newark at 6:30 tonight and Mohawk Valley at 5 p.m. Sunday.
