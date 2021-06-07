LoCal collegiate baseball
UTICA — Andrew Fairbrother registered a pair of hits as the Utica Blue Sox beat the Watertown Rapids, 5-2, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Monday at Murnane Field.
The Blue Sox (4-0) scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to pull away. Nicholas Hanson (1-0) pitched three innings of relief to get the win while Dewey Roden earned the save.
Jordan Dissin hit a solo home run and Anthony Santa Maria doubled for Watertown (1-2), which lost 6-2 at Auburn to the Doubledays on Sunday night. Chase Doris took the loss for the Rapids, who play the Doubledays tonight at 7:07 to complete a three-game road swing. Watertown hosts Auburn at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
