UTICA — The Watertown Rapids dropped their third straight game with an 8-6 loss to the Utica Blue Sox on Wednesday in a Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball game.
A string of singles and walks helped the Blue Sox (18-11) score five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, erasing a 5-3 deficit.
Matt Aufiero started the game for Watertown and was replaced by Spencer Vainavicz halfway through the fifth inning. Up until that point, Aufiero had pitched nicely after giving up three runs in the first. He finished giving up eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits.
Derek Kasperzyk, Michael Rounds and Brandon Taylor each picked up two hits for Watertown — Taylor also drove in two runs.
Five of Watertown’s runs came in the top of the third inning, Taylor delivered a two-RBI double. But the Rapids left nine men on base in the game.
The Rapids dropped to 12-18 and are 7.5 games behind first place Geneva and tied with Adirondack for fourth place.
