NEWARK — Tyree Bradley doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs and Clay Grady tripled, doubled, singled and knocked in a run to power the Watertown Rapids to an 11-3 victory over the Newark Pilots on Monday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Colburn Park.
Jake Humes doubled and singled, Elvis Lopez and Brett Myers each doubled and Eli Schwartz tripled for the Rapids (8-18), who totaled 14 hits on the night. Myers also scored a run on a double steal.
Aidan Maxwell pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out three to record the win. Michael Norton tossed three innings of scoreless relief to finish off the victory.
Watertown scored two runs in both the first and second innings and three more in the third to build a 7-1 lead.
On Sunday, Zach Crampton homered, singled and drove in three runs and Tim McHugh homered and knocked in a pair of runs as the Boonville Baseball Club downed Watertown Rapids, 10-7, in a PGCBL game before a crowd of 700 on fireworks night at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Derrick Yuengling singled three times and Dan Tauken and Ryan Rifenberg each doubled and singled for Boonville (7-14), which snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Owen Parliament homered, singled and drove in two runs and Brett Myers tripled and knocked in three runs for the Rapids.
The Rapids will host the Elmira Pioneers in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and will host the Capital City Reds in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
