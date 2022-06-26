LOCAL Collegiate baseball
WATERTOWN — Tyree Bradley homered and singled to drive in two runs as the Watertown Rapids held off the Boonville Baseball Club, 11-9, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Sunday night at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Rob Conley singled, doubled and drove in a run for Watertown (5-16), which used a seven-run second inning to get off to a great start. Spencer Brown pitched five innings of relief to pick up the win for the Rapids, who have won three of their past five games.
Efrain Correa Jr. homered and drove in four runs for Boonville (6-9), which scored five runs after the seventh inning. The game was delayed almost an hour due to torrential rain.
Watertown travels to Auburn to take on the Doubledays 7:05 tonight at Falcon Park.
n The Rapids lost to the Oneonta Outlaws, 9-4, on Saturday evening at Toyota Field.
