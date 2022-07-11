Watertown Rapids players Tyree Bradley and Ellis Schwartz were named to the Perfect Collegiate Baseball League East Division midseason All-Star team that was announced Monday.
Bradley was named as a designated hitter/utility player. The Bloomfield College player is hitting .325 with six home runs and 28 runs batted in. Schwartz, from Emory University, was selected as an outfielder. He is fourth in batting average at .373. with 31 hits and one home run.
Watertown (12-20) is off until Wednesday when it starts its Jefferson County Fair road trip against the Boonville Baseball Club.
