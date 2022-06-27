AUBURN — Ryan Cesarini recorded three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs as the Auburn Doubledays downed the Watertown Rapids, 13-3, in a Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball Game on Monday night at Falcon Park.
The game was shortened to seven innings due to the league’s 10-run mercy rule.
Assaf Lowengart smacked a bases-clearing, three-run double and Christian Perez tripled twice and plated a pair of runs for Auburn (9-11). Chris Auclair earned the win after pitching three innings and striking out five for the Doubledays, who only gave up two hits between three pitchers.
Mason Diaz doubled and LaFargeville native Owen Parliament singled for Watertown (5-17), which didn’t get a hit until the sixth inning. Aidan Maxwell tossed four innings and gave up six runs on seven hits for the Rapids.
Watertown is off today before hosting the Boonville Blazers in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. The Rapids return to PGCBL play when they host the Utica Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
