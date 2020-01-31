The Watertown Rapids have named Nicholas Czerow as the team’s new general manager on Friday.
Czerow is an Oswego native and has been with the club as the Director of Sales & Marketing since Dec. 2019. Czerow spent three years in Greenville, S.C. with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits before joining the Rapids’ organization.
“We are proud to introduce Nick as our new General Manager. He brings a wealth of energy, imagination, and experience,” Rapids co-owner Mike Schell said.
Czerow replaces Brandon Noble, who took over as the manager for the Jefferson Community College baseball team. Noble will still be involved with the club as director of operations.
The Rapids will start the 2020 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season in May.
