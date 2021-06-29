LITTLE FALLS — Alfredo Delgado slugged a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs rallied to defeat the Watertown Rapids, 6-3, on Tuesday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Veterans Memorial Park.
With the setback, the Rapids (7-14) were dealt their sixth consecutive defeat, which is a season high.
The DiamondDawgs (11-11) tied the game at 3-3 with a run in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk from Vincenzo Castronovo.
Watertown had built a 2-0 lead as Hazel Martinez singled in a run in the first inning and David Stirpe reached on an error and then scored on an error in the second. The Rapids took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning on a home run from Dixon Black.
Black also doubled and Aaron Whitley tripled and singled for Watertown.
Watertown will host Auburn at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, before playing at Auburn on Thursday. The Rapids will then host Utica at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before playing at Utica at Saturday and at Auburn on Sunday.
