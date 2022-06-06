COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
WATERTOWN — Ohjiro Motoki and Bo Buckley each gave up one hit as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs blanked the Watertown Rapids, 1-0, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Ernesto Polanco recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in a run while Garrett Musey also supplied a pair of hits for Mohawk Valley (1-2).
Beaver River product Jonah Shearer went five-plus innings and gave up a run and five hits for Watertown (2-2).
Watertown travels to Amsterdam for a 6:35 matchup tonight before returning home to host the Capital City Reds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an exhibition game.
