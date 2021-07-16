Collegiate baseball
UTICA — Sam DiGeorge tossed seven shutout innings and gave up four hits as the Utica Blue Sox downed the Watertown Rapids, 8-1, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Friday night at Murnane Field.
Luis DeLeon wrapped a bases-clearing triple for Utica (18-15). The Blue Sox moved 2 1/2 games behind the idle Auburn Doubledays in the Central Division.
Watertown (12-24) finishes up its Jefferson County Fair road trip with games at Mohawk Valley and Utica today and Sunday, respectively.
