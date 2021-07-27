WATERTOWN — The Auburn Doubledays scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and went on to defeat the Watertown Rapids, 13-11, on Monday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids had rallied to tie the game by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth inning as Tony Santa Maria singled and scored on Jordan Dissin’s triple. Dissin then scored on an error to pull Watertown even at 11-11.
In the top of the 10th, Griffin O’Ferrall reached on an error and then scored on Matt Livingston’s double for the inning’s first run.
The game, which included a rain delay, was played in five hours and 22 minutes.
Dissin also doubled for Watertown (13-27), drove in four runs and scored three runs. Dixon Black went 3-for-5 for the Rapids, including a pair of doubles, and knocked in a run, and Santa Maria singled twice.
O’Ferrall went 4-for-6 for Auburn (26-18), including a pair of doubles, drove in four runs and scored four runs in the final meeting of the season between the two teams.
The Rapids will play twice today at Mohawk Valley, including the completion of a suspended game, and will play at Utica at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Watertown will conclude its season when it hosts Utica at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairgrounds, which is also the Rapids’ fan appreciation night.
