Collegiate baseball
AUBURN — Genki LeClair drove in three runs as the Auburn Doubledays used a three-run seventh inning to beat the Watertown Rapids, 8-5, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Thursday at Falcon Park.
Griffin O’Ferrall doubled as part of a two-hit effort while Alec Teska pitched five innings and gave up a run on four hits for Auburn (18-12). Erik Charnetski and Carson Dunkel also collected a pair of hits for the Doubledays.
Thomas McCaffrey drove in a pair of runs with two hits while Lowville’s Brett Myers tripled for Watertown (9-20). Dylan Broderick and Frank Wayman each doubled as part of a two-hit effort for the Rapids.
Watertown hosts the Newark Pilots in a makeup doubleheader at 6 tonight at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
