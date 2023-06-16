UTICA — Gaeten Grandelli bashed a two-out, three-run home run as the Watertown Rapids rallied for an 8-6 seven-inning Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory Friday at Murnane Field at Donovan Stadium.
Jax Miller supplied an RBI single in the seventh inning to bring Watertown (4-7) to within one run before Grandelli’s blast.
The Rapids, who hadn’t played since Sunday because of back-to-back rainouts, stopped a three-game losing streak with the victory.
Former Watertown High School standout Ryan Peters picked up the win for the Rapids, which scored four runs in the seventh inning to complete the comeback against Utica (4-6). Peters improved to 3-0 on the season with the victory.
It was the second home run for Grandelli in as many games as he hit a grand slam in Sunday’s 16-7 loss to the Amsterdam Mohawks.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was called off because of rain. No makeup date for the game has been announced.
Watertown returns home to Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds for a pair of games this weekend to open a four-game homestand.
The Rapids will host the PGCBL East Division-leading and defending league champion Amsterdam at 6 p.m. today. Watertown then hosts the Boonville Lumberjacks for a 5 p.m. Sunday game.
