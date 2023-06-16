Grandelli, Peters pace Rapids to win

UTICA — Gaeten Grandelli bashed a two-out, three-run home run as the Watertown Rapids rallied for an 8-6 seven-inning Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory Friday at Murnane Field at Donovan Stadium.

Jax Miller supplied an RBI single in the seventh inning to bring Watertown (4-7) to within one run before Grandelli’s blast.

