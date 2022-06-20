UTICA — Troy Hamilton recorded four hits and two RBIs as the Utica Blue Sox sent the Watertown Rapids to their 12th straight loss with a 9-0 win in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Monday at Murnane Field at Donovan Stadium.
Evan Esch struck out 10 and gave up only three hits with one walk in six innings of work to collect the win for Utica (9-3), which has won five straight games and sits in second place in the West Division.
Ryan Enos and Brady Short also supplied two hits and two RBIs each for the Blue Sox. Utica used a pair of three-run innings in the fourth and seventh to put the game out of reach.
Former Lowville Academy standout Brett Myers singled twice while Eli Meredith and Rob Conley each doubled for Watertown (2-13), which currently owns the worst record in the league.
The Rapids were shutout for a second straight game after being no-hit by the Amsterdam Mohawks, 12-0, in the second game of a Sunday doubleheader.
On Monday, Spencer Brown was saddled with the loss after pitching the opening four innings and giving up five runs on six hits for Watertown. Former Lyme Central standout Derrike Goutremout finished out the game by hurling the final four innings and striking out four hitters for the Rapids.
Watertown is off today before traveling to Batavia to take on the West Division-leading Muckdogs (9-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dwyer Stadium.
The Rapids return to host the Auburn Doubledays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
