Collegiate baseball
WATERTOWN — Herkimer County Community College freshman pitcher and former Watertown High school standout Ryan Peters will be playing for the hometown Watertown Rapids of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this summer.
The club made the announcement Monday that Peters would pitch for the club this season. Peters went 3-0 in seven appearances, including four starts, and posted an earned-run average of 3.32 for the Generals. Herkimer CCC (34-11) and will play in the NJCAA Region 3 semifinals against Erie CC on Friday in Little Falls.
The Rapids start the PGCBL season hosting the Utica Blue Sox at 6 p.m. June 3 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
