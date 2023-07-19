WATERTOWN — Santiago Jimenez doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs to pace the Adirondack Lumberjacks to a 10-3 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Wednesday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Marcus Smith also collected three hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Lumberjacks (11-26) and Alex Angulo singled three times and knocked in a run.
Quinten Perilli doubled and singled to pace the Rapids (12-25). Jax Miller and Terence Moynihan each singled twice and Nick Locurto doubled.
Cory Arthur took the loss for Watertown, allowing seven runs, including five of them earned, on eight hits, while striking out three and walking two.
Jacob Phillips pitched six innings to record the win for Boonville, as he allowed one run, scattering six hits while recording a pair of strikeouts and a walk.
The Rapids have lost their past two games, including a 6-4 loss at home to the Albany Dutchmen on Tuesday night.
After an off day today, Watertown will again host Boonville at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. After playing a doubleheader on Saturday at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs, the Rapids will return to host the Oneonta Outlaws at 5 p.m. on Sunday, also at the Fairgrounds.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.