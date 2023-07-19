Jimenez, visiting Boonville send Rapids to 10-3 setback

WATERTOWN — Santiago Jimenez doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs to pace the Adirondack Lumberjacks to a 10-3 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Wednesday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Marcus Smith also collected three hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Lumberjacks (11-26) and Alex Angulo singled three times and knocked in a run.

