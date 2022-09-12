WATERTOWN — Mike Kogut enjoyed his first summer of collegiate baseball while coaching the Watertown Rapids.
Now Kogut is back for more as the team announced he is returning to coach to the team for next season, after nearly guiding the club to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.
“It’s definitely an exciting time,” Kogut said. “After building on the second half to know now that we’re officially coming back for year two and to get on the recruiting trail and start pushing forward to 2023 is great. So we can continue with what we’re building.”
Watertown will also retain all of its coaching staff as assistant coaches Dan Myers and Riley Moonan will return to the team for next season.
The Rapids also announced that they have hired CareyLynn Schell-Parody as the team’s new general manager.
With these moves, Watertown has already solidified its management staff for next season.
The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball season typically opens in early June and continues through late July, with the playoffs following in August.
Schell-Parody, daughter of Rapids co-owner Mike Schell, replaces Nick Czerow, who served as the team’s general manager for the past three years.
“We are excited to build our organization with the leadership we know we’ll see from Carey and the continued success that Mike, Dan and Riley produced in our ‘22 season,” Paul Velte, chairman of the Rapids ownership group, said of Schell-Parody in a press release.
“She’ll be great for us,” Kogut said of Schell-Parody. “She’s really committed to helping the organization take steps forward and has a lot of brand-new ideas that are going to be very beneficial for the entire organization.”
Czerow has moved on from the team and is now the general manager at Evans Mills Speedway.
This past summer, the Rapids (21-24) got off to a slow start in their season by winning only six games in the month of June.
But Watertown generated a surge in July, winning 15 of its last 22 last games to just miss out on the postseason as the team finished only 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot in the league’s East Division.
“It was a great experience and we learned a lot and developed along the way,” Kogut said. “And I think our progression was pretty evident over the course of the season from the first half to the second half, we had one of the better second halves in the entire league. We’re just going to really look to build on that and have an even better experience the second time around.”
Rapids infielder Tyree Bradley, from Bloomfield College in New Jersey, was selected for as a PGCBL first-team all-star. LaFargeville native and Rutgers standout Wyatt Parliament earned a slot on the second team as a starting pitcher and Virginia Tech-bound Clay Grady also made the second team as a shortstop.
The team’s roster also included a host of local players, which featured Lowville’s Brett Myers and Watertown’s Ryan Peters, who both returned for a second summer with the team.
“You couldn’t ask for any more from the local kids,” Kogut said. “They, especially on the mound, just delivered night-in and night-out and really made this a memorable summer for themselves.”
The Rapids also made progress this year as they improved on a 13-win season they experienced in 2021.
Off the field, the Rapids also made strides in attendance as it totaled 10,452 fans for an average of 402 a game from 26 total home games. This eclipsed last year’s total of 5,668 in 18 home games (315 per game) at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Schell-Parody, who is a Watertown native and Immaculate Heart Central graduate, previously worked as the Rapids’ merchandise manager,
“We were impressed with Carey’s work for the team and when she came to us wanting to do more, we knew we had the right person to serve as general manager,” Rapids co-owner Dave Oster, who also oversees team operations, said in a release.
Myers is a former longtime baseball coach at Lowville Academy, while Moonan is head baseball coach at Watertown High School.
“We did a great job and everyone kind of took on a role and I think we really thrived in it,” said Kogut, who also coaches Beaver River’s baseball team. “And it helped us to not only build relationships with our players, but also as coaches out in the community, all three of us are involved in the recruiting process as well.”
Next year will mark the Rapids’ fifth season in the PGCBL and Kogut is the first coach in team history who will return to the team for a second consecutive summer.
“It’s definitely good to know that we’re coming back and everything is situated again so we can just get right to work a little bit earlier this year and start to develop some things,” Kogut said. “What we’re most excited about now is this is really the prime recruiting time and we’ve had multiple calls and are working with student athletes from all over the country at this point.”
Kogut, who was hired by the team last winter, looks forward to recruiting players during the offseason.
“The recruiting is definitely a fun part of the offseason, you get to develop relationships with different programs and different coaches and eventually with the kids themselves,” Kogut said. “And being here now and having gone through it, we’ve figured out some strategies that work well for us. As well as our players that have left us this past season and gone to school and kind of talked about their experience with teammates. So we actually have some players showing interest from schools from which we had players last year.”
