Header

Watertown Rapids coach Mike Kogut will return to coach the team again next summer in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, the team announced on Monday. Assistant coaches Dan Myers and Riley Moonan are also returning to the team. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Mike Kogut enjoyed his first summer of collegiate baseball while coaching the Watertown Rapids.

Now Kogut is back for more as the team announced he is returning to coach to the team for next season, after nearly guiding the club to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.