WATERTOWN — The Amsterdam Mohawks continued their season-long dominance over the Watertown Rapids on Thursday night.
Two pitchers combined on a one-hitter to propel the Mohawks to a 15-0 triumph over the Rapids in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
League-leading Amsterdam (35-5) has now won seven of the eight meetings against Watertown (15-29) this season.
Starting pitcher Maximilian Ramirez allowed one hit over 5 1/3 innings. striking out six and walking two, to record the win in a game shortened to seven innings because of a mercy rule.
Carson Cotugno tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings to finish off the victory.
Offensively, Luke Longo doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored three runs to pace Amsterdam’s 13 hit attack.
Cam Gurney doubled, singled and knocked in a pair of runs and Mason Swinney, Jaxson West and Jalen DeBose each totaled two hits for the Mohawks. Bryce Hubbard and Luke Zeisloft each doubled, with Hubbard driving in two runs.
Bryce Phelps recorded the lone hit for Watertown.
Rapids starting pitcher Jared Duquette allowed four runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one, in taking the loss.
Despite the setback, Watertown remains mathematically alive in the league’s playoff chase.
The Rapids, who now have two games remaining in the regular season, trail fifth-place Glens Falls by 2 1/2 games in the East Division.
The top six teams in the division will qualify for the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on Sunday.
Watertown will host the Utica Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. today at the Fairgrounds before playing at Oneonta at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Glens Falls has three games left, including a doubleheader at Amsterdam at 4:30 p.m. today and a home game against the Albany Dutchmen at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
