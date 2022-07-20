WATERTOWN — Making the leap from taking on high school hitters to collegiate batters wasn’t going to be easy, but a Frontier League trio playing for the Watertown Rapids has made the transition smooth.
Area pitchers Jonah Shearer, Derrike Goutremout and Mike Flyzik have been part of the Rapids’ recent resurgence in the standings. The threesome has gone from taking on high school hitters to ones that have college experience.
“It was big jump mentally for them,” Watertown Rapids manager Mike Kogut said. “Once they got out there and (their) stuff was great, they got more confidence.”
The trio, who were each Times All-North first baseball selections, were thrown into the rotation immediately after their high school seasons ended. All three pitchers said it was a big change to face some tough hitters.
“In high school you get away with throwing just fastballs, but, here (at the collegiate level), you have use different pitches and work the count,” Goutremout said. “You’ve got to be a better pitcher at this level.”
They all admitted to some early struggles and there were some rough outings, but all have settled in to being key parts of the pitching staff. Kogut has been impressed with how poised the group has been for just graduating high school.
“By the third time out, they’ve had the routine down,” Kogut said.
The trio isn’t the only Frontier League pitchers on the staff as former Watertown High standout Ryan Peters and LaFargeville native Wyatt Parliament are locals that have college experience. They and the other veterans have been instrumental in making them better players.
“They’ve also helped a tremendous amount,” said Shearer, who was the Times All-North MVP. “They tell me stuff I can do on the mound and help with stuff I messing up.”
The Rapids have rebounded from a poor June in which they went 6-17 and were 15-21 overall entering Wednesday night’s home game against the Albany Dutchmen at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
They’ve also been aided by three experienced catchers in Elvis Lopez, Hunter Ryan and Mason Diaz. The backstops have also been useful in guiding the younger pitchers.
“They’ve been incredible by helping my mechanically on the mound,” Flyzik said.
Despite their age, the trio has been trusted in key situations. All three have a win and a save on the season with one of the highlights being Shearer coming from in second base to close to door in bases-loaded situation July 14. He was able to get out of trouble as Watertown earned a 6-4 win over Utica, and Shearer said it reminded him of being back at Beaver River.
“My coach knew that I might have to come in and pitch if things got close,” Shearer said. “It brought back high school memories coming in from the infield to pitch.”
This summer’s success is giving the pitchers confidence as they head into fall ball and the spring regular season. They can’t wait to get started getting on campus to get ready for their respective freshmen seasons.
“This summer give me a lot of confidence going into the fall,” Flyzik said. “I think this summer gives me an edge coming in.”
Shearer plans to attend SUNY Oswego in the fall, Goutremout is going to Utica University and Flyzik is going to St. Lawrence University.
All three have said their college coaches have been in contact with them and have been pleased with their progress. The collegiate coaches feel their respective hurlers will have a jump on the 2023 season.
n NOTES: Former Watertown Rapids catcher Jordan Dissin was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 12th round of the MLB draft. Dissin played the 2021 summer campaign for the Rapids and hit .294 with one home run and 21 RBIs.
