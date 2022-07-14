Collegiate baseball
UTICA — Elvis Lopez drove in three runs as the Watertown Rapids outlasted the Utica Blue Sox, 6-4, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Thursday night at Murnane Field.
Clay Grady and Michael Norton also drove in runs while former Lyme standout Derrike Goutremout pitched three innings of relief to get the win for Watertown (13-20). Former Beaver River product Jonah Shearer snuffed out Utica’s chance to rally with the bases loaded in the eighth to get the save.
Lukas Schramm recorded four hits and two RBIs and Will King totaled three hits for the Blue Sox (22-13).
The Rapids play at Boonville tonight in a 6:20 start.
n Former Watertown High School standout Ryan Peters threw five innings to earn the win in the Rapids’ 11-2 victory over the Boonville Baseball Club on Wednesday night. Peters allowed only one run to get his first triumph of the season. Watertown benefited from a five-run first inning.
