LITTLE FALLS — Vincenzo Castronovo homered, doubled and drove in two runs to propel the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs to a 9-5 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Wednesday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Veterans Memorial Park.
Tyler Cannon doubled, singled and knocked in three runs for the DiamondDawgs, who recorded their second win of the day against the Rapids (13-29).
The Rapids lost the first game, 7-3 in seven innings, which was the completion of a previous game which as suspended because of rain.
Dixon Black doubled and Matt Tobin tripled for Watertown in the first game and Dylan Broderick doubled and singled in the nightcap.
Watertown was coming off a 13-11 home loss in 10 innings to the Auburn Doubledays on Monday night. Jordan Dissin, tripled, doubled, drove in four runs and scored three runs for the Rapids.
The Rapids will play at Utica at 6:45 p.m. today and will conclude their season when they host Utica at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairgrounds, which is also the team’s fan appreciation night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.