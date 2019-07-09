The Mohawks (23-6) totaled 16 hits, and Geordon Blanton was responsible for three of them along with two runs batted in. Dalton Reese contributed two hits, one of which was a solo home run.
The Watertown bats were much quieter. They only managed to put together two hits against a trio of Amsterdam pitchers. Drake Smith and Khale Showers were responsible for the hits, Smith’s was a double while Showers’ was a single.
Amsterdam’s starter Travis Lane won after pitching six shutout innings and allowing only one hit.
The Rapids (12-17) travel to Utica today to play the Blue Sox at 6:15 p.m.
