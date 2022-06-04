ONEONTA — The Oneonta Outlaws scored three runs in the second inning and held off the Watertown Rapids, 4-2, in a Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball game Saturday night at Damaschke Field.
Christian Coombes tossed a complete-game six-hitter to help Oneonta (2-0) win its home opener. The Outlaws pushed across three unearned runs in the second to hand the Rapids their first loss of the season. Devin Boone supplied two hits for Oneonta.
The Rapids (1-1) scored twice in the third inning. Watertown pitcher Josh Ruiz struck out 11 and gave up six hits in eight innings of work, taking the loss. The Rapids committed five errors.
Watertown returns to the Fairgrounds to host the Boonville Baseball Club for the second time this season at 5 p.m. today. The Rapids defeated Boonville, 7-1, in Thursday’s home-opener thanks to a six-run eighth inning.
Watertown will host the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 10 a.m. Monday before traveling to the Amsterdam Mohawks for a 6:35 p.m. game on Tuesday. The Rapids will then host the Capital City Reds in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
