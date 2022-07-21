GENEVA — Ray Ortiz connected on a three-run home run in the third inning to power the Geneva Red Wings to a 6-2 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Thursday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at McDonough Park.
Sam Brumbaugh tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing two hits, while striking out seven and walking three, to record the win for the Red Wings (20-17).
Shane Dux doubled and singled and Harrison Treble singled twice for Geneva, which scored one run in the first inning, three more in the third on the homer from Ortiz, and two more in the fourth.
Owen Parliament slugged a two-run home run in the ninth for the Rapids (16-22) and singled, and Clay Grady doubled.
Losing pitcher Josh Ruiz allowed six runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Mike Flyzik tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out four and walking three, for the Rapids.
With the loss and Oneonta’s 3-2 win over Glens Falls on Thursday, Watertown now sits 4 1/2 games out of playoff position in the East Division as the top four teams in the division will qualify for the postseason.
The Rapids now have seven games left in the regular season.
Entering Thursday, Watertown had gone 8-2 in its previous 10 games, including a 5-1 mark.
The Rapids will host Oneonta on Friday and Boonville on Saturday, with both games at 6:30 p.m. at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
