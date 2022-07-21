Lopez’s 3 RBIs help Rapids hold off Blue Sox

Watertown Rapids

GENEVA — Ray Ortiz connected on a three-run home run in the third inning to power the Geneva Red Wings to a 6-2 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Thursday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at McDonough Park.

Sam Brumbaugh tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing two hits, while striking out seven and walking three, to record the win for the Red Wings (20-17).

