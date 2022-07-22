WATERTOWN — Through most of their lives, Owen and Wyatt Parliament have shared a special bond by playing the game of baseball.
Now the two brothers, who grew up in LaFargeville, have been reunited on the field this summer with the Watertown Rapids.
The pair most recently played organized baseball while back in high school when Owen was a junior and Wyatt was just a freshman.
“We’re really close, we’ve been really close on and off the field,” Owen said. “It’s really good to get to play with him again.”
Now Owen Parliament is playing in his second season with the Rapids and Wyatt is in his first campaign.
“It’s actually been a lot of fun,” Wyatt said of playing with his brother. “We played together at LaFargeville, but that was years ago, so it’s fun to be playing on the same side now.”
Heading into the summer, the two were coming off their respective and successful college seasons at the NCAA Division I level in the spring.
Owen Parliament played his first season with Binghamton University as a sophomore after transferring from Division I Wofford College in South Carolina.
“It went good, I just pitched last year and this year I’ve been hitting and playing the field and helping out any way I can,” he said of the spring.
After graduating early from high school in December, Wyatt Parliament moved on to Rutgers University, where he orchestrated a promising campaign as a pitcher.
“It’s been awesome to have them here,” Watertown Rapids coach Mike Kogut said. “Two local guys playing good college baseball, to come home and play in front of the local fans, it’s been great to have both of them on the team all summer long.”
Owen Parliament found success with Binghamton as the team won the America East championship to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
“Man, it was really fun,” he said. “We got to watch the selection show and we were all pumped when we knew we were going to Stanford. And then the experience there was unreal, we got to play against some of the best players in the country. It was just really fun playing against all the talented guys out west.”
Binghamton lost to then No. 2-ranked Stanford, 20-7, and then to California Santa Barbara, 9-4, to exit the tournament.
“The atmosphere there, it was second to none out there,” he continued. “It was regionals, so the whole community and like the whole state of California was really rallying behind Stanford. There was a ton of fans and it was just really nice for us to be able to experience a regional.”
Owen Parliament enjoyed the high-level college experience. The older Parliament had initially chose Southern Conference member Wofford.
“Both programs are very good programs,” he said. “I just fell in love with Binghamton this year and it was a great transition for me. They’re a great program and I think moving forward we’re going to be even more successful in the future. Also, I just wanted to get back up north so my parents could see me play more.”
Owen endured a challenging road to playing in college after he suffered an arm injury in his junior year at LaFargeville, an injury which required Tommy John surgery. Both brothers then missed their 2020 high school campaigns, when seasons across the state were canceled because of COVID-19.
Wyatt Parliament began attending Rutgers in January.
“That experience was awesome, I think it was the best decision for me,” he said. “I got to see some of the best college baseball players in the country and compete with some of the great players and I think it helped me in so many different ways.”
The younger Parliament played on a 44-win Scarlet Knights team that came within a win of reaching the NCAA Tournament. They lost to Michigan in the Big Ten championship final.
“I was the midweek starter,” Wyatt Parliament said. “So I started a lot of midweek games for us and I think that helped me ease into role of starting and getting it done.”
He went 5-1 during the season in 11 appearances (eight starts). He recorded a 3.15 earned-run average, striking out 26 in 34 1/3 innings.
“I had a good year, just getting used to the different level of competition,” he said. “Which is great, it’s the highest level for college, but once I got used to that it was a good learning experience for me and I’m ready to go forward and do even better next year.”
“It was very impressive for a 17- or 18-year-old to go to a Power Five school like that,” Owen said of Wyatt. “And to pitch really well for how young he was against college guys and I think it was a good decision for him, and he’ll continue to grow as player and a person there.”
Wyatt Parliament has been effective, pitching for the Rapids this season. Through Thursday, he was 3-0 from over six starts and was tied for the team lead in wins with three others. He’s registered a team-leading 1.80 ERA, striking out 27 in 25 innings, while walking 13.
“I’ve thrown quite a bit,” he said. “I came in a little later, but I’ve pitched some good innings. But the team’s great, I love all the guys, the guys are great, I think we gel good together. The summer’s been a lot of fun and I think we’ve grown a lot over the summer, we’ve gotten some late wins, so I think that’s good for us.”
While getting in his innings, he’s also had a chance to work on his arsenal of pitchers.
“Wyatt’s been phenomenal,” Kogut said. “Pretty much every Friday he goes out there for us, we know we’re going to be in a competitive games. And I think as the summer’s progressed, he’s kind of just gotten stronger and stronger and has been real reliable for us.”
“I’ve seen Wyatt grow as a player for the last three years now,” Owen Parliament said. “Ever since I left for college, he’s grown into his own player and he’s really good.”
Owen Parliament, who also played for the Rapids last year, has been primarily a designated hitter and first baseman, and occasionally a left fielder.
“I know he had the same mindset as me that he wanted to come back and play in front of our family and friends,” Owen said of Wyatt. “So it’s pretty cool playing on the Rapids as a local guy.”
The older Parliament has generated a .280 batting average, to go along with a double, three home runs and has driven in 13 runs in 75 at-bats.
“He’s been swinging the bat well,” Wyatt said of Owen. “He’s coming back into pitching, so he’ll be ready to throw in the fall for Binghamton, and I think he’ll be ready to do both. Whatever they want him to do, I think he’ll be ready.”
Owen Parliament belted his third home run of the season with a two-run shot in a 6-2 loss at Geneva on Thursday.
“He’s just such a strong kid, he makes solid contact,” Kogut said of Owen. “And as the summer’s progressed, I think he’s taken better approaches, and he’s started to use the whole field a little bit more and has been really producing for us in the recent winning streaks.”
Watertown stood at 16-22 entering Friday’s home game against Oneonta and sat 4 1/2 games back of the final playoff spot in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s East Division with seven games remaining in the regular season.
“This month in July, I think we’ve really stepped our game up,” Owen Parliament said. “We’ve played really good this month and it’s nice to see.”
The Rapids recovered from a slow start in which they won only six games in June by forging a 10-5 record in July, including winning seven of their past 10 games entering Friday.
“It’s going very well,” Owen Parliament continued. “The team has been playing really well for the last month and we’ve got to know one another pretty well.”
The Parliaments are among a host of local players to play for Watertown this summer, including several pitchers who are right out of high school. These include Beaver River graduate Jonah Shearer and Derrike Goutremout and Mike Flyzik, both Lyme grads, who Wyatt played against last year.
The Parliaments’ baseball legacy as a family is also represented by a baseball facility of sorts they built at the family home in LaFargeville, which includes a batting cage along with a pitcher’s mound.
“I know my dad (Scott) played in high school, and he really instilled in us that you can go far if you really work hard,” Owen Parliament said. “I would say ever since we were like 4 years old, we’ve just been working hard every day towards our goal to play Division I baseball and so far me and Wyatt have done that. We just want to keep working hard each and more every day to get more opportunities.”
Now the two brothers continue to make a name for themselves in college.
“My dad got us into baseball growing up and then Owen fell in love with it and then I just always played when he was playing,” Wyatt Parliament said. “And then I fell in love with the game and it just kind of went from there.”
