Brothers Wyatt, left, and Owen Parliament, who grew up in LaFargeville, are enjoying playing for the Watertown Rapids this summer after competing at the NCAA Division I level this past spring. Owen played for Binghamton University, while Wyatt pitched for Rutgers. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Through most of their lives, Owen and Wyatt Parliament have shared a special bond by playing the game of baseball.

Now the two brothers, who grew up in LaFargeville, have been reunited on the field this summer with the Watertown Rapids.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.