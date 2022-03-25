Collegiate baseball
The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League announced that teams will be allowed to sign graduating college seniors to play for teams this season.
The league’s board of directors made the decision for seniors who have exhausted their college eligibility and added it applies for any college player who has completed its eligibility.
The PGCBL made the decision because the MLB draft has been moved from June to July and features just 20 rounds instead of 40. The league said the change will allow more opportunities for players who are looking to improve their MLB draft status.
“We hope to provide as many opportunities as possible to those players looking to increase their draft prospectus,” said Robert Julian, PGCBL President and General Council.
The PGCBL season begins June 1 with a game between Capital City and Adirondack. The Watertown Rapids open June 2 with a game against Adirondack at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.