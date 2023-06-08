BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids broke out in big way Thursday night in recording their first road win of the season.
Ryan Peters tossed a three-hitter to record the win and Owen Parliament homered, singled and knocked in three runs to propel the Rapids to an 11-5 triumph over the Adirondack Lumberjacks in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at the Robert Smith Sports Complex.
In his first start of the season, Peters allowed one run in six innings, striking out three while walking two to record the win and improve to 2-0 for Watertown (3-4).
David McCann, Quinten Perilli and Jacob Parker each collected two hits for the Rapids, who generated a season-high runs.
The Rapids grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as McCann doubled in a run and Perilli followed with an RBI single.
Watertown built a 4-0 advantage in the fifth as Parker and Brett Myers each singled in a run.
The Rapids scored four times in the sixth for a 7-0 lead. Jax Miller singled and Parliament followed with his home run, generating his second homer over the past two games. Later in the inning, Perilli walked and scored on passed ball.
Boonville scored its first run in the bottom of the sixth as Joshua Bermudez walked and scored on a flyout by Jacob Reeves.
After the Lumberjacks scored a run in the seventh, the Rapids continued to pour it on by scoring four runs in the eighth — keyed by RBI singles from Parliament and Jacob Parker — to build an 11-2 lead.
Watertown will play at Mohawk Valley at 6:30 tonight before returning to host Utica at 6 p.m. Saturday and Amsterdam at 5 p.m. Sunday, with both games at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
