BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids broke out in big way Thursday night in recording their first road win of the season.

Ryan Peters tossed a three-hitter to record the win and Owen Parliament homered, singled and knocked in three runs to propel the Rapids to an 11-5 triumph over the Adirondack Lumberjacks in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at the Robert Smith Sports Complex.

