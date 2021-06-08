AUBURN — The Watertown Rapids’ Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball League game against the Auburn Doubledays at Falcon Park on Tuesday was postponed after severe weather rolled through Central New York.
No makeup date has been set, but the Rapids (1-2) make five more trips to Auburn during the regular season. Watertown was slated to wrap up a three-game road swing Tuesday.
Watertown and Auburn (1-2) are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
