Times Staff Report
BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids completed a successful weekend on Sunday by recording their second straight road victory.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:32 am
Jax Miller went 4-for-4 and drove in seven runs to propel the Rapids to a 16-6 win over the Boonville Lumberjacks at Robert Smith Sports Complex.
Miller hit a grand-slam home run to highlight a seven-run seventh innings for Watertown (11-22). Miller also doubled and singled twice to pace the Rapids’ 13-hit effort.
Also for Watertown, David McCann and Terence Moynihan singled twice and Quinten Perilli doubled.
Starting pitcher Jared Duquette tossed five innings to record the win for the Rapids. He allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking only one.
Aidan Maxwell pitched the final three innings to finish off the victory.
Dom Jackson and Yorby Vilomar each homered for Boonville (10-23), Matthew Layton went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs and Jake Hatch doubled and knocked in a pair of runs.
The Rapids won for the second straight night after defeating league-leading Amsterdam on Saturday.
RAPIDS 6, MOHAWKS 4
Perilli drove in three runs to spark a four-run first inning and Watertown went on to hold off Amsterdam for a victory at Shuttleworth Park.
Starting pitcher Austin McClure pitched five innings to earn the win for the Rapids, who dealt Amsterdam only its third loss of the season.
Perilli doubled in three runs in the top of the first and then scored on a single by Gaetan Grandelli as Watertown built a 4-0 lead.
The Rapids added two runs in the seventh inning to lead 6-1, capped by an RBI single from Colin Hageman.
McCann doubled and singled for Watertown and Grandelli also singled.
McClure allowed three hits and only one run, which was unearned, to record the win. He also struck out one batter while walking three.
Teaghin Andre then pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of McClure, allowing three runs on two hits, before Sean Decker-Jacoby recorded the last two outs to finish the game and record the save.
Jalen DeBose, Luke Zeisloft and Eddie Yamin each doubled for Amsterdam (29-3), which was held to five hits on the night.
The Rapids will host the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs in doubleheader at 5 p.m. today at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
