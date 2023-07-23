WATERTOWN — Following an encouraging start to the week, the Watertown Rapids experienced a lost weekend.

After losing both games of a doubleheader at Mohawk Valley on Saturday, the Rapids were defeated at home by the Oneonta Outlaws, 5-3, on Sunday in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League play before a crowd of 415 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

