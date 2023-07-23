WATERTOWN — Following an encouraging start to the week, the Watertown Rapids experienced a lost weekend.
After losing both games of a doubleheader at Mohawk Valley on Saturday, the Rapids were defeated at home by the Oneonta Outlaws, 5-3, on Sunday in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League play before a crowd of 415 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
With the setback, Watertown (13-28) has now lost five consecutive games entering the final week of its season.
Starting pitcher Jack Hopko out dueled his counterpart Jonah Shearer to record the win for Oneonta (14-26).
Dengler allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings of work, striking out one, while walking three.
Shearer, a Beaver River graduate, yielded four runs in five innings while walking four and totaling two strikeouts.
Derrike Goutremout, a Lyme grad, gave up two runs on five hits in four innings in relief of Shearer, striking out five and walking none.
Erik Smith, Anthony Barone and Miguel Rodriguez each collected two hits, with Rodriguez driving in a pair of runs, to pace Oneonta, and Jack Hopko doubled.
Terence Moynihan singled twice and drove in two runs to pace the Rapids at the plate, while Colin Hageman tripled and singled and David McCann tallied a double and single.
Gaetan Grandelli chipped in with a double for Watertown.
Watertown had opened the week by splitting a doubleheader with Mohawk Valley on Monday, winning the second game, and then defeated Albany on Tuesday to record back-to-back victories.
In Saturday’s doubleheader, Mohawk Valley won the first game, 8-5, and then held off the Rapids to prevail in the nightcap, 6-5, at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls.
Brady Shannon went 3-for-3, including contributing a double, and drove in four runs to pace Mohawk Valley in the first game. The DiamondDawgs scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie and take the lead for good.
Grandelli, Jax Miller, Quinten Perilli and Pranav Sundar each totaled two hits and Nick Locurto doubled for Watertown in the opener.
In the second game, Jaden Ross went 3-for-4 to pace Mohawk Valley, while Mitch Balint and Sebastian Mueller singled twice, with Mueller driving in two runs. Sam Miller doubled and knocked in a pair of runs.
Miller tripled and drove in a run and scored three times for the Rapids, Perilli doubled and drove in two runs and Locurto singled twice.
Watertown, which has five games left in its regular season, will host Oneonta at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday before playing at Mohawk Valley on Wednesday.
The Rapids will then host Amsterdam on Thursday and Utica on Friday in its home finale before completing its season with a game at Oneonta on Saturday.
