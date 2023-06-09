LITTLE FALLS — Ethan Valdez went 4-for-5, including a double, and drove in a run to power the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs to a 13-3 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Veterans Memorial Park.
Three pitchers for the DiamondDawgs (5-2) combined to limit the Rapids (3-5) to four hits, although walking seven batters, paced by winning pitcher Colton Trisch, who allowed two runs on two hits while striking out eight in five innings.
Mitch Balint went 3-for-4, also including a double, and Nick Sturino singled twice, with both driving in three runs for Mohawk Valley in a game shortened to seven innings because of a mercy rule.
Also for the DiamondDawgs, Sam Miller doubled and singled and Brady Shannon singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Pranav Sundar doubled and knocked in two runs for Watertown.
Starting pitcher Jonah Shearer took the loss, yielding five runs on four hits in three innings.
Watertown will return to host the Utica Blue Sox at 6 tonight and will host the Amsterdam Mohawks at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
