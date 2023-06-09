LITTLE FALLS — Ethan Valdez went 4-for-5, including a double, and drove in a run to power the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs to a 13-3 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Veterans Memorial Park.

Three pitchers for the DiamondDawgs (5-2) combined to limit the Rapids (3-5) to four hits, although walking seven batters, paced by winning pitcher Colton Trisch, who allowed two runs on two hits while striking out eight in five innings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.