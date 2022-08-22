Watertown Rapids infielder Tyree Bradley was named to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League first team Monday.
Bradley, from Bloomfield College in New Jersey, drove in a league-high 47 runs batted in and slammed nine home runs. He was selected for third base on the all-league team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.