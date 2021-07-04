AUBURN — Dylan Perry and Aaron Whitley each doubled and hit their first home runs of the season to back the solid starting pitching of Ian Haigh to lead the Watertown Rapids over the Auburn Doubledays, 9-2, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Sunday at Falcon Park.
The Rapids broke a season-high nine-game losing skid, winning for the first time since June 22 at Mohawk Valley, and improved to 8-17. Auburn dipped to 14-11.
Watertown, which breezed out to a 7-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings, won for only the second time in 12 road games.
Perry went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Whitley was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
Haigh pitched seven innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits. He walked three and struck out five.
Watertown plays host to Mohawk Valley on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
