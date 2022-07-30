Ryan, Myers power Rapids in rout of Pilots

WATERTOWN — Displaying a flair for the dramatic once again, the Watertown Rapids made their final game of the season an eventful one Friday night.

Trailing by five runs in the late innings, the Rapids came storming back to edge the Geneva Red Wings, 10-9, in walk-off fashion in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 434 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

